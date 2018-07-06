Madhya Pradesh: Workers to get smart cards with CM Shivraj photo

The smart cards will be distributed between July 10 and August 10. The smart cards will be distributed between July 10 and August 10.

NEARLY 1.76 CRORE workers in the unorganised sector in Madhya Pradesh will soon start getting smart cards, which will have a photograph of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. With the Opposition accusing the BJP government of cheap publicity, officials defended the CM’s photograph on the smart card, saying it is a common practice in government documents.

The smart cards, which will be distributed between July 10 and August 10, will have basic details like name, date of birth, address, telephone number and registration number allotted to the workers when they registered under the Mukhyamantri Asangathit Mazdoor Kalyan Yojana last year.

The benefits include subsidised electricity, free medical treatment, loans, maternity benefits, free coaching for children. The subscribers will now have to furnish the smart card and an affidavit to avail of the benefits. Agricultural labourers, daily wagers, milk and vegetable vendors, porters, auto-rickshaw drivers and workers employed in shops have registered for the scheme. Elections in the state are due in November, but the cards will be valid for five years.

Principal Secretary (Labour) Sanjay Dubey said that each card will cost around Rs 6.

Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said government documents are not advertisements to feature the CM’s photograph.

