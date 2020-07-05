Madhya Pradesh: Woman stabbed to death at parlour hours before her wedding

The victim who belonged to Shajapur town had come to Jaora in the morning with her family members. The victim who belonged to Shajapur town had come to Jaora in the morning with her family members.

A woman was stabbed to death at a beauty parlour in Jaora city of Ratlam district, barely a few hours before her wedding on Sunday.

The 34-year-old victim had gone to the parlour with her sister when a man carrying a knife entered there and stabbed her in the neck.

CSP P S Ranawat told The Indian Express that the police are going through CCTV footage to identify the alleged killer who stabbed the woman in the neck. He said it was the victim’s second marriage.

