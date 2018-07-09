Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • MP: Woman raises alarm after finding husband trying to rape minor girl

MP: Woman raises alarm after finding husband trying to rape minor girl

The accused, who is known to the victim's family, fled from the spot and a hunt was currently underway for him.

By: PTI | Balaghat | Published: July 9, 2018 12:31:13 pm
VJTI professor accused of harassment: Inquiry panel set up to investigate student’s ‘sexual assault’ charge The accused has been booked under POCSO Act (Representational image)

A man fled after his wife caught him undressing a minor girl, in an attempt to rape her, in Birsa area of Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, police said today.

“Saku Netam (25) tried to rape the 10-year-old girl, a student of Class 5, while she was alone at her house on Friday evening. However, Netam’s wife followed him and raised an alarm when she saw the accused undressing the victim,” said Birsa police station Inspector Nilesh Parteti.

He added that the accused, who is known to the victim’s family, fled from the spot and a hunt was currently underway for him.

“The victim’s family filed a complaint today. Netam has been charged with trying to rape the minor as well as house trespass under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” Inspector Parteti said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement