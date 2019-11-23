Madhya Pradesh woman kills husband, buries him in kitchen

A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district has been arrested after she killed her lawyer husband last month, buried him in their kitchen, and continued to live in the same house.

Police said Mahesh and Pramila Benewal lived in a house on a large agriculture plot in Karondi village. Days after the murder, Pramila filed a complaint at the Amarkantak Police Station, saying Mahesh had gone missing on October 22.

However, Mahesh’s brother Arjun grew suspicious after Pramila did not allow him to enter her house. Arjun then contacted the police, who dug up a portion of the kitchen and exhumed the body on Thursday. The police rounded up Pramila later that day.

Police station in-charge Bhanu Singh told The Indian Express that according to the post mortem report, the cause of the death was strangulation. He said it was not clear if their four daughters were at home when Mahesh was killed.

Police said Pramila has claimed that Mahesh had illicit relations with his elder brother Gangaram’s wife. She alleged that she spiked her husband’s food after Gangaram gave a bottle to her. Once he was unconscious, they tied his hands and legs with wire, strangulated him and buried the body in the kitchen around 10 am on October 22. Gangaram, however, has denied the allegations, claiming that he was innocent, and that Pramila was trying to implicate him.

Anuppur SP Kiranlata Kerkatta said investigations are on, and the police have so far only booked Pramila for the murder.