Madhya Pradesh woman BJP MLA alleges harassment by police, weeps in assembly

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Neelam Abhay Mishra (Source: Facebook) Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Neelam Abhay Mishra (Source: Facebook)

Alleging harassment by police at the behest of another senior party leader, Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Neelam Abhay Mishra broke down in the state Assembly on Tuesday. Seeking security cover Mishra claimed that the Rewa district police were trying to falsely incriminate her and her family members in fake cases.

The MLA accused the Rewa superintendent of police of acting in a biased manner against her on the orders of an influential BJP leader, as she wept during the Zero hour of the Assembly. The MLA, who represents the Simaria seat in Rewa district, also said that she would not contest the coming Assembly election.

The Opposition Congress members came to her defense as they attempted to draw the attention to the plight of common people under the BJP government. If a ruling party MLA was feeling helpless, imagine the plight of the public, the Congress said.

Speaker Sitasharan Sharma asked Home Minister Bhupendra Singh to reply to Mishra’s allegations, who in response announced that Mishra and her family would be provided security.

Mishra, who refused to be consoled by the home minister’s statement, demanded the hounding she and her family is facing be stopped and they should not be implicated in false cases. The home minister further responded by saying that he will talk to the SP and ensure that no wrongful action is taken against anybody. However, even this failed to pacify the MLA who stepped into the well of the House.

Congress members took the opportunity to shame the BJP as they began sloganeering “shame, shame” and “this tyranny will not be tolerated”. Home Minister Bhupendra Singh then walked up to an inconsolable Mishra and spoke to her. Four women members from the Congress and BSP also joined the BJP MLA and sat by her side.

Amid din, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes. Even as the House reassembled, the women MLAs stay put in the well. “Shame on you that your MLA is crying,” senior Congress member Ramniwas Rawat said to the government benches. MLAs from the opposition parties trooped into the well, shouting “save women’s honour”.

However, BJP MLAs Ranjana Baghel and Mamta Meena came to the government’s defence, reminding Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh of the recent complaint filed by his mother accusing him of ill-treatment.

Amidst all the chaos the Speaker transacted the listed business of the day before adjourning the House.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd