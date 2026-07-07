Hindu members in Waqf Board: Political storm in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA vows to move court

Madhya Pradesh became first state to implement provision of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, for inclusion of non-Muslim members to state Waqf Board.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readJul 7, 2026 02:26 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 provision allowing non-Muslim members in state Waqf boards.Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 provision allowing non-Muslim members in state Waqf boards. (File Photo)
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Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to operationalise one of the most contentious provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, reconstituting its State Waqf Board with two Hindu members, leading to ta political controversy in the state.

The Mohan Yadav government on Sunday issued a gazette notification constituting a 10-member Waqf Board headed by Sanwar Patel. Alongside Muslim members, the government appointed Manoj Malpani and BJP state media panellist Animesh Bhargava to the board as its non-Muslim members. The government said Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to implement this new provision.

Malpani, an Indore-based businessman and B.Com graduate, has been associated with the RSS and its affiliated organisations for nearly 30 years. He has reportedly helped fight legal battles in Waqf property cases for people who claimed they were harassed after their properties were designated as Wakf property.

Bhargava, from Raghogarh in Guna district, has an MBA in Financial Management and worked in the private sector for around 18 years before leaving his corporate career about a decade ago to work full-time in the BJP. He currently serves as a BJP state media panellist in Madhya Pradesh and is a regular party spokesperson in television debates. Unlike Malpani, Bhargava is an active political face of the BJP.

Political storm

While the notification is administrative in nature, it has quickly snowballed into a political and ideological controversy.

The controversy stems from the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which broke with the earlier framework of the Waqf Act, 1995 by mandating the inclusion of at least two non-Muslim members in state Waqf boards, besides introducing other changes to the administration and regulation of Waqf properties. The Narendra Modi government defended the amendments as measures to improve transparency, curb alleged irregularities in Waqf land management and protect public property. Opposition parties and several Muslim organisations, however, argued that the law dilutes the autonomy of institutions that administer Islamic charitable endowments.

Congress MLA Arif Masood questioned why the state government chose to move ahead before the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict on the matter. “The matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court. What was the rush?… I will move the Supreme Court against this decision,” Masood said, alleging that the government had acted in undue haste.

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Former minister and senior Congress leader P C Sharma criticised the BJP, alleging the ruling party has no issues other than “Hindu-Muslim” and “India-Pakistan”. Sharma claimed that this “step was taken to divert public attention from the theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the allegations against Chief Minister Yadav”.

Also Read | If you want to understand waqf bill, look at the history of Muslim personal law

The BJP, meanwhile, has projected Madhya Pradesh’s move as proof that the amended law is beginning to deliver governance reforms. Waqf Board chairman Sanwar Patel defended the reconstitution, saying the government had implemented the court’s directions “in letter and spirit” and urged critics to support measures aimed at improving administration.

‘Broad scope’

State minister Vishwas Sarang said, “This is not about including any non-Muslim in the mosque committee; the Waqf Board is separate.”

“It is surprising to view this through the lens of religion. The Waqf Board isn’t limited to mosques; its scope is much broader,” he said.

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BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma argued that Waqf properties are public charitable assets and should benefit poor people irrespective of religion. He rejected allegations that appointing Hindu members amounted to interference in Muslim affairs, asserting that only those allegedly misusing Waqf properties had reason to oppose greater scrutiny.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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