Hindu members in Waqf Board: Political storm in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA vows to move court

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 provision allowing non-Muslim members in state Waqf boards. (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to operationalise one of the most contentious provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, reconstituting its State Waqf Board with two Hindu members, leading to ta political controversy in the state.

The Mohan Yadav government on Sunday issued a gazette notification constituting a 10-member Waqf Board headed by Sanwar Patel. Alongside Muslim members, the government appointed Manoj Malpani and BJP state media panellist Animesh Bhargava to the board as its non-Muslim members. The government said Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to implement this new provision.

Malpani, an Indore-based businessman and B.Com graduate, has been associated with the RSS and its affiliated organisations for nearly 30 years. He has reportedly helped fight legal battles in Waqf property cases for people who claimed they were harassed after their properties were designated as Wakf property.