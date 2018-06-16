Madhya Pradesh: Violence breaks out in Shajapur; prohibitory orders clamped

After the violence, prohibitory orders were clamped in the town. (Representational) After the violence, prohibitory orders were clamped in the town. (Representational)

Violence erupted in Shajapur town of Madhya Pradesh Saturday after stones were pelted on a procession being carried out on Maharana Pratap. No casualty has been reported and the police investigation is underway, SP of Shajapur Shailendra Chouhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

An eye-witnesses account states that stones were hurled at the people in the procession which was passing through Nayi Sadak area. Several vehicles were torched and an electronic goods store was vandalised in the ensuing violence.

Police had to lathicharge at the crowd to bring the situation under control. “Police resorted to lathicharge and lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation,” the Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Kotwali, Padam Singh Baghel, told PTI.

After the violence, prohibitory orders were clamped in the town, Baghel added. He said that a strict vigil was being maintained in the area.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd