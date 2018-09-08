Madhya Pradesh: Vijayaraje portrait not on dais, minister-daughter leaves in a huff

The minister told the organisers that she had seen, not as a daughter but as an ordinary party worker, how Vijaya Raje used to have blisters in her feet. The minister told the organisers that she had seen, not as a daughter but as an ordinary party worker, how Vijaya Raje used to have blisters in her feet.

Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia on Friday left a party meeting after expressing her displeasure over the missing portrait of her mother, BJP veteran ‘Rajmata’ Vijaya Raje Scindia.

When Scindia reached the venue in Bairagadh, on the outskirts of state capital Bhopal, she lost her cool when she noticed that portraits of Deendayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Kushabhau Thakre had been kept on the dais but not that of her mother.

The minister told the organisers that she had seen, not as a daughter but as an ordinary party worker, how Vijaya Raje used to have blisters in her feet. The party, of which she was a founding member, is, however, neglecting her, she was heard saying.

Vijaya Raje’s portrait was later brought to the venue but the minister had left by then. She did not return despite attempts by party leaders to persuade her.

Confirming the incident, a BJP spokesperson said it was a mistake and had been rectified but the minister was not pacified.

