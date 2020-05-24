Madhya Pradesh: Video of police assaulting man goes viral on social media, two cops suspended

The video was shot on May 16 but it went viral on Saturday. The police men were initially taken off duty and attached to police lines but were placed under suspension after the video started doing the rounds on the social media. (Representational Image) The video was shot on May 16 but it went viral on Saturday. The police men were initially taken off duty and attached to police lines but were placed under suspension after the video started doing the rounds on the social media. (Representational Image)

Eight days after a 35-year-old man was thrashed by cops for creating nuisance outside a bank in Piplyanaranawar town, about 70 kms from Chhindwara, two police men have been suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against them after a video clip of the assault went viral.

A purported video of the incident showed Head Constable Krishna Dongre repeatedly thrashing Waman Sareaam, a mason, with a plastic cane and kicking him in the head, and constable Ashish Dhunde assisting him.

The video was shot on May 16 but it went viral on Saturday. The police men were initially taken off duty and attached to police lines but were placed under suspension after the video started doing the rounds on the social media.

Chhindwara SP Vivek Agrawal told The Indian Express that the assault was not justified even though the man could be at fault for often creating scene in public in inebriated state.

Sub-inspector Ritesh Tayde, in-charge of the Piplyanaraynwar Chowki under Lodhikheda Police Station, said the police had not registered any case against the mason and dropped him home after the incident, like they did at least four five times.

Tayde said the mason’s medical examination showed no injury marks. He claimed the mason, who lives with his mother, did not even remember the incident. He claimed the mason was back two hours later in the same locality after the assault.

Tayde said the bank staff called the cops because the mason was allegedly making indecent gestures and hurling abuses. When the police took him for medical examination, Tayde said, the mason thought he had violated lockdown restrictions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.