Fireworks in van hanging from crane: Ujjain police act after Muharram procession video

A video showing firecrackers exploding from a van suspended from a crane during a Muharram procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district has led to the registration of an FIR and the arrest of three persons, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Badnagar town, where a vehicle was lifted several feet above the ground using a crane. Firecrackers placed inside the vehicle were then ignited, causing an explosion while the car remained suspended. Videos of the event circulated widely on social media.

Additional Superintendent of Police Karan Deep Singh said police initiated action after the videos came to their notice.