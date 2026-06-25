Fireworks in van hanging from crane: Ujjain police act after Muharram procession video

3 people, including main organiser, arrested over 'dangerous' fireworks display

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 10:30 PM IST
Ujjain Muharram procession videoThe viral video showed a van hanging from a crane with firecrackers exploding during a Muharram procession.
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A video showing firecrackers exploding from a van suspended from a crane during a Muharram procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district has led to the registration of an FIR and the arrest of three persons, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Badnagar town, where a vehicle was lifted several feet above the ground using a crane. Firecrackers placed inside the vehicle were then ignited, causing an explosion while the car remained suspended. Videos of the event circulated widely on social media.

Additional Superintendent of Police Karan Deep Singh said police initiated action after the videos came to their notice.

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“The video of the van being held by a crane and explosives in the form of firecrackers being used came to our cognisance. We took the main accused, Shoaib Khan, who is the main organiser, into custody. Two other men seen in the video were also arrested. An FIR has been registered in the case, and we are taking action against other persons as the investigation proceeds,” Singh said.

Police said an FIR has been registered against four persons under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to acts endangering life or personal safety, obstruction in a public way and negligent handling of explosive substances.

According to police, the vehicle’s engine was switched off before firecrackers were placed inside it. Investigators said preliminary findings indicate that fireworks were ignited while the vehicle was suspended, leading to the explosion.

The accused named in the FIR include Shoaib Khan, Zahid Khan, Taleem and crane owner Gopal Mali. Police said further action would depend on the course of the investigation.

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Police have booked the accused under Section 125 of the BNS, which deals with acts that endanger the life or personal safety of others. They have also invoked section 285, relating to creating danger or obstruction in a public way, and section 288, which pertains to negligent conduct involving explosive substances.

Officials also said permission had been granted for the Muharram procession, but not for the use of a crane or the firecracker display shown in the videos.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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