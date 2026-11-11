Lending even more impetus to the Madhya Pradesh government’s preparations for Simhastha 2028, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday launched development projects worth nearly Rs 950 crore to deck up the temple town of Ujjain, which is expected to host an estimated 40 crore visitors during the auspicious duodecennial event.

Chief among them is the redevelopment of the Angareshwar Mahadev Mandir in Ujjain, improvement of facilities at 84 Mahadev temples across the city, and the construction of approximately 50km of roads. Together, these, the Ujjain Development Authority said, will strengthen the city’s religious and cultural heritage.

A sum of Rs 83 crores have been set aside for the Mandir’s redevelopment into a more organised religious tourism destination. It will see the expansion of the temple premises, the construction of a dedicated waiting hall, shopping facilities, organised parking and other amenities.