Now Madhya Pradesh wants to bring in UCC, sets up panel to prepare draft bill in 6 months

Move aligns with the BJP’s long-standing national push for common set of personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, and follows similar legislation already passed in Uttarakhand and Gujarat

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalApr 28, 2026 11:22 AM IST
His govt under fire for Indore water deaths, Madhya Pradesh CM warns Congress: ‘Don’t play politics’CM Mohan Yadav directs draft of Uniform Civil Code bill within six months, aims rollout by Diwali. (File)
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The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to examine the feasibility of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, according to an order issued by the Law and Legislative Affairs Department from Bhopal on April 27.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed officials to prepare a draft bill within six months, with the government indicating an ambitious timeline to roll out the legislation by Diwali this year. The move aligns with the BJP’s long-standing national push for a common set of personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, and follows similar legislation already passed in Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

The order notes that matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, succession, adoption and live-in relationships are currently governed by different personal and family laws. It states that there is a need to review these frameworks and to develop a uniform, balanced, and practical legal structure to ensure equality, fairness, and legal clarity among citizens.

The committee will be chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prasad Desai. Its members include retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, legal expert Anup Nair, academician Gopal Sharma, and social worker Budhpal Singh. Additional Secretary in the General Administration Department, Ajay Katesaria, will serve as the committee’s secretary.

According to the mandate, the panel will conduct a comprehensive study of the state’s existing personal laws, including provisions on marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption, and live-in relationships. It will also examine models adopted by other states, particularly Uttarakhand and Gujarat, to identify relevant practices.

The committee has been tasked with proposing a balanced and practical legal framework for a Uniform Civil Code, taking into account the state’s social, cultural, and economic context. It will invite suggestions and objections from stakeholders, including the general public, social and religious organisations, legal experts and academicians, and may hold public consultations to ensure wider participation.

The panel will also specifically examine provisions to safeguard the rights of women and children, and suggest measures regarding the regulation, registration and legal implications of live-in relationships. It will review the legal, administrative and implementation aspects of any proposed legislation to minimise future complications.

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The committee has been asked to submit a draft bill along with a detailed report to the state government within 60 days. Separate orders will be issued regarding the functioning, service conditions and other operational aspects of the committee.

For Yadav, who took office in late 2023 and leads a BJP government with a strong majority, the UCC push represents one of the most significant policy moves of his tenure so far.

The proposal has run into sharp resistance, particularly from tribal groups and opposition parties. With more than 21 per cent of Madhya Pradesh’s population belonging to Scheduled Tribes, the issue carries significant political sensitivity.

Tribal leaders have warned of statewide protests if their customary practices are brought under a uniform legal framework, arguing that constitutional protections under the Fifth Schedule and laws like PESA safeguard their distinct traditions and systems of self-governance.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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