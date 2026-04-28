Now Madhya Pradesh wants to bring in UCC, sets up panel to prepare draft bill in 6 months

The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to examine the feasibility of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, according to an order issued by the Law and Legislative Affairs Department from Bhopal on April 27.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed officials to prepare a draft bill within six months, with the government indicating an ambitious timeline to roll out the legislation by Diwali this year. The move aligns with the BJP’s long-standing national push for a common set of personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, and follows similar legislation already passed in Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

The order notes that matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, succession, adoption and live-in relationships are currently governed by different personal and family laws. It states that there is a need to review these frameworks and to develop a uniform, balanced, and practical legal structure to ensure equality, fairness, and legal clarity among citizens.

The committee will be chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prasad Desai. Its members include retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, legal expert Anup Nair, academician Gopal Sharma, and social worker Budhpal Singh. Additional Secretary in the General Administration Department, Ajay Katesaria, will serve as the committee’s secretary.

According to the mandate, the panel will conduct a comprehensive study of the state’s existing personal laws, including provisions on marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption, and live-in relationships. It will also examine models adopted by other states, particularly Uttarakhand and Gujarat, to identify relevant practices.

The committee has been tasked with proposing a balanced and practical legal framework for a Uniform Civil Code, taking into account the state’s social, cultural, and economic context. It will invite suggestions and objections from stakeholders, including the general public, social and religious organisations, legal experts and academicians, and may hold public consultations to ensure wider participation.

The panel will also specifically examine provisions to safeguard the rights of women and children, and suggest measures regarding the regulation, registration and legal implications of live-in relationships. It will review the legal, administrative and implementation aspects of any proposed legislation to minimise future complications.

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The committee has been asked to submit a draft bill along with a detailed report to the state government within 60 days. Separate orders will be issued regarding the functioning, service conditions and other operational aspects of the committee.

For Yadav, who took office in late 2023 and leads a BJP government with a strong majority, the UCC push represents one of the most significant policy moves of his tenure so far.

The proposal has run into sharp resistance, particularly from tribal groups and opposition parties. With more than 21 per cent of Madhya Pradesh’s population belonging to Scheduled Tribes, the issue carries significant political sensitivity.

Tribal leaders have warned of statewide protests if their customary practices are brought under a uniform legal framework, arguing that constitutional protections under the Fifth Schedule and laws like PESA safeguard their distinct traditions and systems of self-governance.