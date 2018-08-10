Madhya Pradesh: Two held for tweeting death threats against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

THREE MONTHS after he was repatriated from Pakistan, a 32-year-old man and his younger brother were arrested for issuing death threats to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Twitter.

Between August 2 and 7, Jitendra Ahirwar posted five tweets, one of them in English, using the handle GIG (God is Great), threatening to kill the Chief Minister in Seoni. With the movement of the Chief Minister’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in that area, the cyber cell while patrolling the social media came across the tweets and blocked the account on Tuesday.

Within 24 hours, the police reached Jitendra and his 25-year-old brother Bharat. While Jitendra posted the tweets, the younger brother helped him secure the SIM card. The two were brought to Bhopal and put to sustained interrogation to know the motive behind the tweets.

The police could not find anything more incriminating against the two. “They did not have any plan, weapons or anything else to back up the threat,’’ Cyber Cell Superintendent of Police Sudeep Goyanka told The Indian Express. The police have seized the mobile phone and SIM card. The Twitter handle was created only for the purpose because no other tweets were made from it.

Police registered an offence under Sections 506 and 507 of the IPC and Sections 66 and 66 C of the IT Act against unidentified persons before they could reach the brother. The two were released on bail because the sections under which they were booked are bailable.

Jitendra had recently been repatriated to India from Pakistan where he spent nearly five years. He had reportedly crossed into the neighbouring country searching for water. Journalists and activists from both sides of the border had done their bit to ensure repatriation of Jitendra.

The police said they suspect Jitendra wanted to create sensation. He had arrived in India under media glare. He told the police that many people and NGO representatives met him after his return and promised to offer him help but nothing worked out, which probably led him to vent out his frustration. The police said they are certain that the Twitter threats had nothing to do with Jitendra’s Pakistan visit or his possible indoctrination. “In that case he would not have used his brother’s identity proof to buy the SIM card,” a police officer said.

