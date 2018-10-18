Madhya Pradesh: Two coaches derailed as truck rams into Trivandrum-Rajdhani Express, driver dead

The truck rammed into the 12431 Rajdhani Express at 6.44 am on Thursday. (ANI) The truck rammed into the 12431 Rajdhani Express at 6.44 am on Thursday. (ANI)

A truck driver was killed and at least two coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express derailed Thursday following a collision. According to initial reports, the truck broke the barricade near Thandla crossing, in Madhya Pradesh. No passengers were injured in the mishap.

According to Railways Ministry official Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, the incident took place at around 6.44 am when the truck broke the gates of a manned level crossing and rammed into the B7 and B8 coach of Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Rajdhani Express (12431).



All the passengers of the two coaches were shifted to the other coaches while 12431 Rajdhani Express continued ahead, leaving the affected coaches behind. The concerned crossing was closed for vehicular movement later. Restoration work is underway to resume services along the lines at the earliest, Western Railways said.

