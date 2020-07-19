MP: Transport commissioner transferred over ‘envelope’ video, probe ordered

The IPS officer was shifted to the police headquarters in Bhopal but has not been assigned any fresh responsibility as of yet. The IPS officer was shifted to the police headquarters in Bhopal but has not been assigned any fresh responsibility as of yet.

Madhya Pradesh Transport Commissioner V Madhu Kumar was transferred by the government hours after an old video, showing him accepting a few “envelopes”, went viral on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput referred to an old video of Kumar, who was the then Inspector General (Ujjain Range), which surfaced. The video showed the officer accepting envelopes but did not know what’s inside the envelops, the minister said.

Kumar, however, told the minister that the envelopes consisted of work related reports (from juniors).

Rajput said a probe will be ordered in this regard.

Despite several attempts, Kumar did not respond to any calls or text messages.

