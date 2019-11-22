Madhya Pradesh to legalise hemp for fibre, medicines

Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh could soon join states that have legalised the cultivation of hemp (cannabis sativa) for fibre and medicines.

Advertising

Law and Public Relations Minister P C Sharma said the state government has decided to legalise its cultivation, but not for consumption and trading. It will be used to make cloth and medicines used for cancer.

Sharma said BJP-ruled states Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have already legalised it.

Recently, a company had approached the MP government seeking license to cultivate hemp while promising a huge investment.

Advertising

Minister for Commercial Taxes Brijendra Singh Rathore, however, said the government was yet to take a call on the proposal. He has invited the company to make a presentation before the government.

Meanwhile, the BJP has targeted the Congress for considering legalising the commodity. “Where is the society being led to? By legalising it, the government is promoting another kind of intoxicant. The government should not take any such decision that will prove dangerous for the young generation,” former chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.