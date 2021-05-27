Madhya Pradesh to float tender for 1 crore doses of vaccines

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to float a global tender to procure 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate those in the 18-44 age group, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said.

“Looking at the requirement and increased demand (for Covishield and Covaxin), it has been decided that a global tender for vaccines will be floated. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan; health officials have been instructed,” Mishra said on Tuesday. The state government has authorised MP Health Corporation to purchase 1 crore doses, while a high-level committee will examine technical aspects of the tendering process and the required financial approval required.

“After technical examination, financial proposal of the parties will be examined. A proposal for fixing the rate at which the vaccines should be purchased will be presented before the council of ministers for approval,” according to a state government release.

On Monday, Advocate General Purushendra Kaurav had assured the Jabalpur High Court that global tender for a limited quantity of 1 crore vaccines was being floated on a pilot basis. The package of vaccine will be increased to another 3 crore to 4 crore doses after the success of the first tender, he had told the court, which was hearing a PIL seeking issuance of a global tender for the state in order to meet vaccination requirements for its population of 8 crore.

Earlier, the MP government had placed an order for 4.76 crore doses of Covidshield and another 52.25 lakh doses of Covaxin. The order was placed after the Chouhan government stated that it would need more than 5 crore doses after it opened vaccination for those between 18 and 44 years.

Chouhan had then said that the government will also explore options of importing vaccines, if needed.

Haryana seeks 1 crore vaccine doses, 15k black fungus drug vials

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Medical Services Corp. Ltd Wednesday floated two global tenders for 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses and 15,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, used in treatment of black fungus.

Health Minister Anil Vij said, “The Union government is regularly supplying Covid vaccines that are benefitting people of the state. Although the Union government is providing these vaccine doses to all the states without any discrimination, but if more vaccine is available by way of global tenders, then the state will be able to vaccinate all its people sooner.”

“Situation of Covid-19 is constantly improving in Haryana, but the state does not want to leave any stone unturned. Therefore, we have invited tenders for Corona vaccine and 15,000 vials of Amphotericin-B injection used in treatment of black fungus,” Vij added.