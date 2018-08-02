Madhya Pradesh to felicitate officials for speedy child rape trials

From February 28 to July 27 this year, seven convicts were awarded death sentences in Katni, Dhar, Shahdol, Sagar and Indore districts. Officials from Mandsaur and Satna districts have also been called to the state capital (Representational Image) From February 28 to July 27 this year, seven convicts were awarded death sentences in Katni, Dhar, Shahdol, Sagar and Indore districts. Officials from Mandsaur and Satna districts have also been called to the state capital (Representational Image)

After becoming the first state to pass a law awarding death penalty for rape of girls aged below 12 years, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to felicitate the officials involved in such trials in which the death penalty was awarded.

About 60 officials from prosecution, forensic science laboratory (FSL) and police departments have been invited to the chief minister’s residence on Friday for the felicitation.

Additional director general (women cell) Anvesh Mangal said that officials, including investigating officers and their supervisors, will be handed over certificates of appreciation.

After protests over rape of minors in the state, the home and police departments are regularly monitoring all such cases. While reviewing the law and order situation on July 10, Chouhan had asked top officials of home and police departments to ensure that death penalty is awarded to those convicted of raping minor girls.

