Madhya Pradesh to felicitate officials for speedy child rape trials

Wednesday, August 01, 2018
About 60 officials from prosecution, forensic science laboratory (FSL) and police departments have been invited to the chief minister’s residence on Friday for the felicitation.

Written by Milind Ghatwai | Bhopal | Published: August 2, 2018 3:19:16 am
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, child rape, Madhya Pradesh minor rape cases, death penalty for rape, death penalty for child rape, Madhya Pradesh child rape law, child sexual assault, indian express From February 28 to July 27 this year, seven convicts were awarded death sentences in Katni, Dhar, Shahdol, Sagar and Indore districts. Officials from Mandsaur and Satna districts have also been called to the state capital (Representational Image)

After becoming the first state to pass a law awarding death penalty for rape of girls aged below 12 years, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to felicitate the officials involved in such trials in which the death penalty was awarded.

Additional director general (women cell) Anvesh Mangal said that officials, including investigating officers and their supervisors, will be handed over certificates of appreciation.

From February 28 to July 27 this year, seven convicts were awarded death sentences in Katni, Dhar, Shahdol, Sagar and Indore districts. Officials from Mandsaur and Satna districts have also been called to the state capital.

After protests over rape of minors in the state, the home and police departments are regularly monitoring all such cases. While reviewing the law and order situation on July 10, Chouhan had asked top officials of home and police departments to ensure that death penalty is awarded to those convicted of raping minor girls.

