Madhya Pradesh: Tigress dies after getting trapped in snare

A two-year old tigress was found dead in the buffer zone of Kanha tiger reserve on Tuesday afternoon in the Baihar tehsil of Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district. The tigress, one of the 115 tigers in the reserve, died after getting trapped in a snare laid by local villagers, forest officials said.

Forest officers said such snares are common and are mostly used by tribals to trap animals such as rabbits for consumption.

The matter was brought to the notice of forest officers after a patrol party spotted a tigress in Bamhani beat of Khapa range on Tuesday afternoon. Officers noticed that the tigress had a clutch wire wrapped tightly trapped around its neck.

Six villagers have been detained on the suspicion of laying the trap. Deputy Director of Kanha Tiger Reserve Naresh Singh Yadav told The Indian Express, “The six people have been detained by forest officials based on the leads of the dog squad and the Tiger Protection Force and the local police station concerned has been informed of the detention. Soon after something concrete comes of the questioning, a case will be registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.”