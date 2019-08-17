MP: Abandoned tiger cub dies in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, fifth in last few weeks

A four-month-old cub, abandoned by its mother, died in Bandhavgarh tiger reserve making this the fifth death in the last few weeks.

Advertising

The cub was being treated at an enclosure since August 11 after it was found in an emaciated condition by the patrolling team in Magdhi range of the reserve. The tigress bore three cubs in its last litter.

Park director Vincent Rahim told The Indian Express that the mother had abandoned the male cub probably when she found it was not fit to survive. When the patrolling team found the cub it was starving and dehydrated. It was shifted to an enclosure in Behra and was being treated. Its health started sinking on Thursday and it died on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh reclaimed the ‘Tiger State’ status from Karnataka in late July. However, since the last week of July, it has now lost five big cats, including two in territorial fights.