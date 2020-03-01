Follow Us:
Madhya Pradesh: Three dead as coal-loaded train collides with goods train in Singrauli

Two bodies have been recovered, while attempts to recover the third body from the mangled engine of the coal-laden train are underway.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Published: March 1, 2020 12:16:26 pm
Singrauli train accident, Madhya Pradesh train accident, train accident Singrauli, train accident Madhya Pradesh, India news, Indian Express The family of the victims accused the authorities of negligence and responding late to the accident. (ANI)

Three people were killed on Sunday as a train carrying coal collided with an empty goods train on a track used by NTPC for carrying coal in Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh. Two bodies have been recovered, while attempts to recover the third body from the mangled engine of the coal-laden train are underway.

However, it is not clear how the mishap happened because separate tracks are used for loaded and empty trains.

Singrauli train accident, Madhya Pradesh train accident, train accident Singrauli, train accident Madhya Pradesh, India news, Indian Express It is yet not clear how the mishap happened because separate tracks are used for loaded and empty trains. (ANI)

Sub-inspector of Baidhan Police Station Vijay Pushkar told The Indian Express that all the three victims were in the engine of the coal-laden train. He added the collision was not head-on.

Meanwhile, the family of the victims accused the authorities of negligence and responding late to the accident.

