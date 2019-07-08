MP: Three Bajrang Dal activists held for tying 25 cattle movers, forcing them to chant ‘Gau mata ki jai’

Three Bajrang Dal activists were taken into custody Monday for allegedly tying and parading 25 persons for transporting cattle without permit in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The police said Vinod Kishanlal, Rajesh Varma and Prince Mehta were helped by lathi-wielding villagers who used a rope to tie the 25 persons and parade them from Sanwalikheda village to the Khalwa Police Station while making them sit-ups and shout ‘Gau Mata Ki Jai’.

Inspector Harishankar Rawat told The Indian Express that the trio has been booked under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). He said efforts are on to identify other activists and villagers who were involved in the incident.

The 25 persons, including seven Muslims, have been booked under the prohibition of cow slaughter act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The cattle included bulls and calves and have been sent to a gaushala. The 25 were presented before a magistrate in Harsud who sent them to judicial custody.

Rawat said more accused involved in cow vigilantism are being identified from a video of the alleged incident. He said none of the three has been produced before any magistrate so far.

On June 26, the cabinet cleared a bill that seeks to curb cow vigilantism by providing a minimum jail term of six months to a maximum of five years to persons who engage in violence against persons who violate the cow slaughter act or damage their property. The bill is likely to be tabled in the budget session of MP assembly that began on Monday.