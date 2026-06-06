MP teen battling for life after ‘stalker’ attacks her with axe, hangs her from rooftop

The accused entered the victim's house and attacked her with an axe, causing serious injuries.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalJun 6, 2026 09:23 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh teen attackA video of the incident that surfaced later purportedly shows the injured girl hanging from the edge of the rooftop before falling to the ground. (Express file photo)
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A teenager is battling for life after a man allegedly attacked her with an axe, tied a noose around her neck and attempted to hang her from the rooftop of her house before throwing her to the ground in Madhya Pradesh Friday, triggering widespread outrage in the village.

The incident occurred around 8 am when the girl was alone at home while her family members had gone to work in the fields. Police identified the accused as a 22-year-old man who lived near the victim’s home.

According to the police, the accused entered the victim’s house and attacked her with an axe, causing serious injuries. In an attempt to escape, the girl ran to the terrace, but the accused allegedly chased her and continued the assault.

The victim’s family alleged that the accused then put a rope around the girl’s neck, attempted to hang her from the terrace and subsequently threw her to the ground below. A video of the incident that surfaced later purportedly shows the injured girl hanging from the edge of the rooftop before falling to the ground.

Hearing her screams, villagers rushed to the spot and found the teenager critically injured and bleeding. She was initially taken to Shivpuri Medical College and later referred to Gwalior for advanced treatment.

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Police said the accused had allegedly been pursuing the minor for some time. Villagers told investigators that a dispute had erupted between the two families about two weeks ago after the accused allegedly stopped the girl on a village road. A village panchayat was subsequently convened and a compromise was reportedly reached.

The attack sparked anger across the village, with relatives of the victim and local residents blocking the main road and demanding stringent action against the accused. The protest continued for several hours before senior police and administrative officials intervened and assured villagers that strict legal action would be taken.

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Confirming the arrest, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Mule said the accused had been taken into custody and the matter was being investigated in detail.

“We have arrested four people in this case. They are family members of the main accused. The two families had feuded with each other over the fact that the main accused wanted to be in a relationship with the minor girl and her family objected to this. The family members are accused of assaulting the family members of the minor girl,” Mule told The Indian Express.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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