MP teen battling for life after ‘stalker’ attacks her with axe, hangs her from rooftop

A video of the incident that surfaced later purportedly shows the injured girl hanging from the edge of the rooftop before falling to the ground. (Express file photo)

A teenager is battling for life after a man allegedly attacked her with an axe, tied a noose around her neck and attempted to hang her from the rooftop of her house before throwing her to the ground in Madhya Pradesh Friday, triggering widespread outrage in the village.

The incident occurred around 8 am when the girl was alone at home while her family members had gone to work in the fields. Police identified the accused as a 22-year-old man who lived near the victim’s home.

According to the police, the accused entered the victim’s house and attacked her with an axe, causing serious injuries. In an attempt to escape, the girl ran to the terrace, but the accused allegedly chased her and continued the assault.