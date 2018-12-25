Madhya Pradesh: Digvijay Singh’s son inducted in Kamal Nath’s cabinet; 28 ministers take oath

Digvijay Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh was among the 28 MLAs who were sworn in as the cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.

Advertising

Sajjan Singh Verma, Vijayalaxmi Sadho, Hukum Singh Karada, Govind Singh Rajput, Bala Bachchan, Arif Akil, Pradeep Jayaswal, Imarti Devi were among those sworn in as ministers.

The names of the ministers were cleared after Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the weekend.

Congress’ chief whip in Lok Sabha, Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh and ex-state Congress chief, Arun Yadav, also attended the meeting.

Advertising

In the recently held assembly elections, Congress managed to win 114 seats in 231-member state assembly.

Congress veteran Kamal Nath was sworn in as Chief Minister on December 17, six days after the Congress pulled a narrow victory over the BJP which ruled the state for 15 years since 2003.