MP: Five stray dogs killed in acid attack in Ujjain

At least five stray dogs died after some unidentified persons poured acid on them in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, prompting the police to register a case after animal lovers raised concerns over the barbaric act, an official said on Saturday.

An offence under section 428 (commits mischief by killing animals) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Nagjhiri police station on Friday, the official said.

The matter came to light when an animal rights group in Indore received a call on its helpline that some strays had been brutally attacked with acid, it was stated.

“We got information on our helpline that unidentified persons had poured acid on the mouths of five stray dogs in Nagjhiri police station area of Ujjain on Wednesday,” said Priyanshu Jain, Indore unit president of People for Animals.

Some locals had rushed the dogs, aged between four and eight years, to a veterinary hospital, where they died during treatment, she said.

Members of the organisation petitioned to senior police officers about the incident, following which a case was registered, Jain said.

Meanwhile, sub-inspector Livan Kujur of Nagjhiri police station said, “We are going through the CCTV footage of the area to zero in on persons responsible for the attack.”