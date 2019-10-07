Toggle Menu
Madhya Pradesh stops chicken sale at milk kiosk

On Saturday, Sahakari Bharati, an organisation with links to the RSS staged a protest near the kiosk.

The kiosk — with two separate counters and separate vendors — had been set up five months ago.

The Madhya Pradesh State Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation has decided to stop sale of chicken at a kiosk that also sells milk in Bhopal.

On Saturday, Sahakari Bharati, an organisation with links to the RSS staged a protest near the kiosk. “The chicken parlour and milk parlour are (already) separate … Until the new milk parlour is not set up further away or constructed, the chicken parlour will remain closed,” read the statement, signed by the corporation’s executive director, Dr T S Tomar.

