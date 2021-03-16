Madhya Pradesh: State Congress leader Manak Agarwal expelled from party for 6 years

In a statement issued on Monday, the state Congress said its disciplinary committee headed by former home minister Bharat Singh took the decision after receiving a report on Agarwal's conduct from the party's Hoshangabad unit. (File)

The Madhya Pradesh state Congress expelled senior Congress leader Manak Agarwal for six years on account of indiscipline after Agarwal criticised the party over inducting Babulal Chaurasiya a ‘Godse follower’ ahead of the local body elections.

Babulal Chaurasiya, who had left the Congress to join the Hindu Mahasabha, had been affiliated with the establishment of a temple inside the Hindu Mahasabha’s office in Gwalior back in 2017. The Madhya Pradesh Congress had issued a picture of Chaurasiya being inducted into the party folds in the presence State Congress president Kamal Nath.

This decision had left the Congress in Madhya Pradesh divided with former state president, Arun Yadav and former MP Meenakshi Natrajan taking to social media to oppose the decision. Nath had defended his decision stating that ‘if someone wants to reform and realisation dawns on them that they have been on the wrong side and now want to join Congress, they can.’

However, Manak took to social media urging Kamal Nath to clarify if he is with Gandhi’s ideology or with that of Godse. In a statement issued on Monday, the state Congress said its disciplinary committee headed by former home minister Bharat Singh took the decision after receiving a report on Agarwal’s conduct from the party’s Hoshangabad unit.

Even as Agarwal on Tuesday termed the action as “unconstitutional”, the party while expelling Manak stated that his actions amounted to ‘total indiscipline.’

But Manak in a statement maintained that “I am an elected member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and only it is authorized to take action against me.”

He further added that, “Other leaders also criticised the party’s decision to induct a Godse follower, but they took action only against me,” Agarwal added.

State Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja stated that it would be wrong to say that Agarwal was removed over his remarks against Chaurasiya but instead he had been involved in various activities of sabotage that harmed the Congress party and benefitted the BJP. “While the Hoshangabad unit gave a report of how his comments were sabotaging the party’s interest. But in the past too a similar complaint had been received against Agarwal by a Congress leader from Itarsi. These instances were the basis to expell him,” said Saluja.