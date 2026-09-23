Madhya Pradesh’s sports push: A complex in each constituency – with a helipad

Madhya Pradesh is preparing to expand its sports infrastructure to a new scale.

The state Cabinet on Tuesday gave in-principle approval to a Rs 962.50-crore budget to build and operate sports complexes across 140 Assembly constituencies.

However, the plan goes beyond another round of stadium construction. The government has decided that the new facilities will be called Chief Minister Sports Complexes.

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In a particularly unusual provision, a permanent helipad will be built in the middle of the main ground at each complex to facilitate helicopter movement under the PM Shri scheme.

“There is a plan to develop a Chief Minister Sports Complex in every Assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh. Over the next five years, complexes will be built at 140 new locations with Rs 960 crore. These complexes will provide coaching, security, and other essential facilities along with indoor-outdoor games. Helipads will also be constructed in these complexes, enabling the landing of air ambulances when needed,” said MSME minister Chetanya Kashyap.