Madhya Pradesh special Assembly session to commence with floor test today

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) greets outgoing CM Kamal Nath during a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Monday, March 23, 2020. (PTI Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) greets outgoing CM Kamal Nath during a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Monday, March 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A four-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will commence Tuesday, a day after Shivraj Singh Chouhan was elected BJP Legislature Party leader and sworn in as Chief Minister for a record fourth term. The Madhya Pradesh session will begin today with a trust vote, which Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to win with at least 107 votes against the Congress’ 92.

The current strength of the House is 206 — 22 rebel Congress MLAs have resigned and two seats are vacant following the death of the MLAs (one each from the Congress and BJP).

During the session, the state budget for the financial year 2020-21 will be tabled and passed.

Meanwhile, Speaker N P Prajapati has resigned from his post after Governor Lalji Tandon advised him to step down. In his resignation letter submitted to Deputy Speaker Hina Kavre, Prajapati said he was resigning on moral grounds.

Chouhan was sworn-in as CM by Governor Tandon in a small ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Monday night. He has already served as CM of the state for three terms — between 2005 and 2018.

After taking oath alone, Chouhan said the coronavirus pandemic needed urgent attention. “We gave good governance for 15 years. We will give better governance and try to make amends for mistakes that we may have committed in the past,” he said.

Chouhan’s first test will be the Assembly bypolls to the 24 seats, the results of which will decide whether his government stays or falls.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd