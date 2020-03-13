Follow Us:
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Madhya Pradesh Speaker issues notice to seven more legislators

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Published: March 13, 2020 2:18:00 am
Madhya pradesh, madhya pradesh government, jyotiraditya scindia, jyotiraditya scindia resigns, madhya pradesh crisis, jyotiraditya scindia resigns from congress, jyotiraditya scindia joins bjp, madhya pradesh government, kamal nath, congress, madhya pradesh bjp Narmada Prasad Prajapati

With the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in crisis, Assembly speaker N P Prajapati on Thursday issued notices to seven more Congress legislators asking them to appear before him to verify if they signed their resignation letters voluntarily or under duress.

Resignations of 22 Congress legislators, including six ministers, have so far reached the Speaker. On Wednesday, he issued notices to six legislators to appear before him on Friday.

Those served notices on Thursday will also have to appear on Friday.

The remaining nine will be asked to appear before him on Sunday, the day before the crucial Budget Session of the Assembly begins.

