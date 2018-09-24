MP social welfare board chief quits BJP to join Congress, says minister was ‘humiliating’ party workers

Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Board chief Padma Shuka. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Board chief Padma Shuka. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Board chief Padma Shukla filed for resignation from BJP on Monday and subsequently joined Congress in the presence of party leader Kamal Nath. The Welfare Board chief was a BJP member since 1980, and her position is equivalent to state cabinet rank.

Shukla said during her two-year stint with Madhya Pradesh Minister Sanjay Pathak, she found the minister was humiliating party workers. “I tried to work with Madhya Pradesh Minister Sanjay Pathak for two years but that seemed impossible. He used to humiliate BJP workers. It was hurting and damaging the self-respect of my workers,” Shukla told ANI.

In her resignation letter submitted to the BJP state president Rakesh Singh, she wrote, “I’ve been a primary member of BJP since 1980 and I’ve been discharging my duties religiously in the party’s favour. Saddened by the negligence and exploitation in Vijayraghavgarh constituency by BJP workers after the 2014 by-polls, I’m resigning from primary membership of the party.”

