How ritual prayer turned into a double murder in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli

Two people were killed and two others critically injured in a suspected superstition-linked attack in a village of Singrauli district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.
The incident took place between 4 am and 5 am in Atarwa village, under the Jiayawan police station area in Madhya Pradesh. The accused, identified as 21-year-old Chhatrapati Singh, allegedly called his neighbours to his house for a religious ritual and then attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon.
The victims were identified as Phool Kumari Singh, 50, and Kemla Singh, 65. Both died on the spot after suffering severe head injuries, police said.
Two villagers, Sumitra Singh and Rambhajan Singh, who rushed in after hearing screams were also attacked while trying to intervene. They were rushed to hospital and are undergoing treatment. Doctors described their condition as serious but stable.
A senior police officer confirmed the accused had been taken into custody and a detailed investigation was underway.
“Initial inquiry suggests that the incident may be linked to superstition and blind faith. Worship-related material has been recovered from the spot. However, we are examining all possible angles before reaching any conclusion,” the officer said.
According to the police, the accused had constructed a small earthen platform outside his house two days earlier and had told neighbours that a special prayer would be performed there on Thursday morning. Four to five people gathered at the location for the ritual, during which the attack took place.
Investigators said preliminary questioning has revealed that the accused had been under mental stress for several months following his wife’s miscarriage and believed that the family was facing divine displeasure.
“During questioning, he told us that he felt the gods were angry after his wife suffered a miscarriage and that a ritual was necessary,” the officer said, adding that forensic teams had collected evidence from the scene and seized items such as coconuts, incense sticks and other prayer material found near the bodies.
A family member of one of the victims said the attack was completely unexpected. “They were called for a puja and went believing it was a normal prayer. No one imagined something like this would happen. When they were being attacked, I could not muster the courage to save them,” Phool Kumari Singh’s relative said.
Police said a case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and statements of the injured will be recorded once their condition permits.
Villagers gathered in large numbers after news of the killings spread, prompting the police to deploy additional personnel in the area to prevent any disturbance.
