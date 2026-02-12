How ritual prayer turned into a double murder in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli

The victims were identified as Phool Kumari Singh, 50, and Kemla Singh, 65. Both died on the spot after suffering severe head injuries, police said. (Source: File/ Representational)

Two people were killed and two others critically injured in a suspected superstition-linked attack in a village of Singrauli district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident took place between 4 am and 5 am in Atarwa village, under the Jiayawan police station area in Madhya Pradesh. The accused, identified as 21-year-old Chhatrapati Singh, allegedly called his neighbours to his house for a religious ritual and then attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon.

The victims were identified as Phool Kumari Singh, 50, and Kemla Singh, 65. Both died on the spot after suffering severe head injuries, police said.

Two villagers, Sumitra Singh and Rambhajan Singh, who rushed in after hearing screams were also attacked while trying to intervene. They were rushed to hospital and are undergoing treatment. Doctors described their condition as serious but stable.