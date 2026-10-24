For the first time, Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi gets train connectivity as 118 km of new rail sections open

Railway connectivity in Madhya Pradesh: For the first time since Independence, Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district has been connected to the railway network. The move will improve passenger and freight movement while creating opportunities for industrial development, trade, tourism, and employment across the Vindhya region.

On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated two new railway sections: Satna-Devendra Nagar, spanning 53 km, and Rewa-Churhat, spanning 65 km, covering a total of 118 km. They also flagged off the new Devendra Nagar-Churhat train service.

Sidhi gets rail connectivity for the first time since Independence

The 65-km-long Rewa-Churhat rail section is a key part of the expansion, connecting Sidhi district to the railway network for the first time since Independence. The route passes through hilly terrain and includes several major engineering works, including rail bridges and a 3.33-km-long tunnel.