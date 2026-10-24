For the first time, Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi gets train connectivity as 118 km of new rail sections open

Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district gets train connectivity for the first time since Independence as two new rail sections spanning 118 km are inaugurated, boosting regional transport, tourism and trade.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 03:34 PM IST
Sidhi’s new rail link marks a historic milestone, with improved connectivity expected to boost tourism at Mukundpur’s White Tiger Safari. (Image enhanced using AI)Sidhi’s new rail link marks a historic milestone, with improved connectivity expected to boost tourism at Mukundpur’s White Tiger Safari. (Image enhanced using AI)
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Railway connectivity in Madhya Pradesh: For the first time since Independence, Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district has been connected to the railway network. The move will improve passenger and freight movement while creating opportunities for industrial development, trade, tourism, and employment across the Vindhya region.

On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated two new railway sections: Satna-Devendra Nagar, spanning 53 km, and Rewa-Churhat, spanning 65 km, covering a total of 118 km. They also flagged off the new Devendra Nagar-Churhat train service.

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Sidhi gets rail connectivity for the first time since Independence

The 65-km-long Rewa-Churhat rail section is a key part of the expansion, connecting Sidhi district to the railway network for the first time since Independence. The route passes through hilly terrain and includes several major engineering works, including rail bridges and a 3.33-km-long tunnel.

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According to the Ministry of Railways, the new link is expected to make travel more convenient for residents and improve the movement of goods. With limestone and other minerals available in the region, the route could also support the transportation of cement, clinker and other freight in the future.

The Satna-Devendra Nagar section, developed under the Lalitpur-Singrauli new rail line project, will improve connectivity to Satna, Nagod, Devendra Nagar and nearby areas. It is also expected to support limestone-based industries, cement plants, local trade, education and employment.

Significance of rail connectivity to MP’s Sidhi district

With the introduction of train service to MP’s Sidhi district, tourism across the Vindhya region, which is home to several religious, historical and natural attractions, including the White Tiger Safari at Mukundpur, will get a boost.

The rail connectivity will also make it easier for visitors to reach the region, benefiting tourism-related businesses such as hotels, local transport operators and traders. Better access to tourist destinations is also expected to create employment opportunities for residents.

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The rail expansion will also strengthen connectivity across the region and link mineral-rich areas with major industrial and transportation hubs.

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New Devendra Nagar-Churhat train service

The launch of the Devendra Nagar-Churhat train service is expected to provide an additional travel option for local passengers, students, employees and traders. The service will improve rail access between surrounding areas and support travel for education, work and commercial activities.

Railway projects worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore underway in Madhya Pradesh

According to the national transporter, Madhya Pradesh has received a budgetary allocation of Rs 15,188 crore for the FY 2026-27. The rail projects worth around Rs 1,18,379 crore are currently in progress in the state.

Meanwhile, the Lalitpur-Singrauli new rail line project is important for the Vindhya region, as it is intended to expand the railway network and strengthen connectivity to areas including Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli.

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Once completed, the project is expected to improve links between mineral-rich regions and major industrial and transportation hubs across the country, supporting freight movement, regional trade and economic development.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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