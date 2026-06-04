NHRC takes cognisance of Express report on 53 maternal deaths in MP’s Sidhi, issues notice
Congress says state should review maternal health services across Madhya Pradesh; BJP spokesperson points to improvement in indicators but acknowledges that challenges remain in remote and tribal regions
In a statement issued Tuesday, the Commission said it had taken cognisance of the report about the deaths “during pre and post-delivery in the Sidhi district… primarily due to lack of awareness and medical facilities”.
“The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, seeking a detailed report within two weeks,” the statement said.
The NHRC noted that Sidhi had “consistently ranked among the bottom three districts in the Community Maternal Health League grading conducted by the State Health Department”.
Referring to the findings in the report, the Commission said that out of the 53 maternal deaths, the average age of the deceased women was 26 years and most were first- or second-time mothers.
At the maternity ward of the community health centre in Rampur Naikin town of Sidhi district. (Express photo by Anand Mohan J)
“The news report has also revealed a lack of basic infrastructure, including doctors and technical experts at Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and the District Hospital, due to which patients are referred to higher medical facilities in the faraway Rewa District, risking life in transit,” the NHRC said.
It further noted the transportation difficulties faced by pregnant women in remote villages. Quoting an ambulance driver whom The Indian Express spoke to, the Commission said several villages lacked proper road connectivity and that women often had to be carried on cots for two to three kilometres before reaching an ambulance, particularly during the monsoon season.
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Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, Congress’s Umang Singhar, welcomed the NHRC decision and said the intervention vindicated concerns he had raised earlier regarding the state of healthcare services in the district.
He demanded that the state government conduct a high-level review of maternal health services across Madhya Pradesh rather than limiting the inquiry to Sidhi district.
BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai said maternal mortality indicators had shown substantial improvement over the past two decades, though significant challenges remained, particularly in remote and tribal regions.
“There has been a significant improvement in the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), especially over the last two decades, and we are continuing to make progress. However, there is still much work to be done. In remote and tribal areas, shortages of specialised medical human resources such as gynaecologists, obstetricians and trained midwives can make deliveries more complicated. The government is addressing these challenges by expanding healthcare infrastructure, opening new medical colleges and increasing the availability of medical personnel,” Bajpai said.
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He added that maternal mortality is also influenced by broader public health issues such as anaemia and malnutrition among pregnant women. “The BJP government has therefore been focusing on improving healthcare infrastructure and nutrition outcomes in tribal regions. Given Madhya Pradesh’s large tribal population and the difficulties of providing healthcare in remote areas, these remain significant challenges, but efforts are being made to address them,” he said.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More