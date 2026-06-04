NHRC takes cognisance of Express report on 53 maternal deaths in MP’s Sidhi, issues notice

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of The Indian Express report which found that 53 women died before, during or after childbirth in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district between April 2025 and March 2026, and has issued a notice to the state’s Chief Secretary seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Commission said it had taken cognisance of the report about the deaths “during pre and post-delivery in the Sidhi district… primarily due to lack of awareness and medical facilities”.

“The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, seeking a detailed report within two weeks,” the statement said.