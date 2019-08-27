Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrested during agitation over farmers’ issues

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several other BJP workers were arrested Tuesday while participating in a farmers’ agitation in Shivpuri’s Pichhore region.

Pichhore Sub Divisional Officer of Police Ratnesh Tomar said about 3,000 protesters, including Chouhan, BJP vice president Prabhat Jha and local MP KP Singh Yadav were arrested for staging a rally without due permission, PTI reported. They were released later, Tomar said.

Addressing a rally earlier in the day, Chouhan demanded that farmers in Madhya Pradesh be paid a compensation for crop losses. The three-time chief minister further alleged that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government failed to implement farm loan waiver, its main poll promise during last year’s elections.

“We will continue to fight till farmers’ loans are waived,” PTI quoted Chouhan as saying. Chouhan also accused the government of not fulfilling other promises like payment of unemployment allowance and halving of power bills.

Chouhan has repeatedly said that even though Rahul Gandhi claimed the Congress would waive farmers’ loans within 10 days of coming to power in the state, it had not been done even after months of Kamal Nath taking over as chief minister.

While alleging that the Congress government was filing false cases against farmers as well as BJP leaders, Chouhan said they also discontinued schemes of the previous BJP regime such as Tirth Darshan Yojana, which facilitated pilgrimage for the elderly, Sambal Yojana, which provided subsidised power to labourers and distribution of free laptops and smartphones to students.

The development comes after the Congress government, in May, insisted that more than 21 lakh farmers had benefited from the farm loan waiver scheme. Congress leader Suresh Pachouri even visited the home Chouhan with a vehicle-load of documents containing names of beneficiaries in different districts.