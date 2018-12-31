Watch: MP farmer falls to Collector’s feet, pleads for installation of transformer in field

A farmer belonging to Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh fell to the feet of the newly appointed collector of the area, seeking her intervention in the installation of a new transformer in his village. In a video shared by ANI, the farmer, holding a clump of his crop, is seen falling to the feet of the Collector when she reaches out to her car.

The incident took place on December 28. In the video, Collector Anugrah P is seen assuring the farmer a redressal of his problems and promises an inquiry into the matter. The transformer was installed later in his village, ANI reported.

Talking to NDTV, the farmer said that he had deposited Rs 40,000 in advance to the local electricity department for the installation of a transformer to work the pumps in his fields. The delay threatened to destroy his crop, the farmer said.

“The farmer requested the Collector for a transformer connection on December 28. She ordered me to attend to his request and take action. The scheme under which he requested for connection assures resolution within six months, but his problem was resolved in three months, on December 30,” ANI quoted AK Chauhan, Upper Collector, as saying.

The development comes days after newly appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath waived off farm loans to the tune of Rs 2 lakh per farmer. Agrarian distress had played a major role in Congress’ victory in the just concluded state elections, where the party upstaged Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s 15-year rule in the state.