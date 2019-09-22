Madhya Pradesh: ‘Shift slaughterhouse sanctioned near temples by BJP-led civic body’

Days after the BJP slammed him for remarks that some saffron-clad people were committing rapes and that sexual assaults are taking place even in temples, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said the BJP’s decision to sanction a slaughterhouse near temples on the outskirts of Bhopal had hurt his feelings and that of lakhs of devotees.

Singh was referring to a slaughterhouse that the BJP-ruled Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is building at Aadampur Chhavani, near Kankali Mandir near Bhopal.

The former chief minister wrote to state Urban Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh, who is his son, and requested him to immediately stop implementation of the decision taken by the municipal body when the BJP government was in power in the state.

Singh pointed out that during Navratri thousands of pilgrims visit Kankali Mandir. Three more temples, including a Ram Mandir and an ISKCON temple, are located on the road leading to Kankali Mandir, the Rajya Sabha MP noted.

The letter stated that Congress workers had opposed the decision of the then BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan to shift the slaughterhouse from its existing location at Subhashnagar to Aadampur Chhavni. Singh wrote that protests had forced the Chouhan government to shelve the idea of building the slaughterhouse.

But, he wrote, Chouhan and the BJP-led municipal corporation went against people’s wishes and sanctioned a detailed project report. He requested the present minister to move the slaughterhouse to another location.

Reacting to Singh’s objections, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said the party will speak to the Mayor and decide what could be done. Singh, who lost the recent Lok Sabha election to Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal seat, is often targeted by BJP leaders for his remarks.