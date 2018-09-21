Madhya Pradesh: Shelter home inmate alleges rape, forced to abort fetus

Six persons, including the director of a shelter home and his wife, were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on Friday. Six persons, including the director of a shelter home and his wife, were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on Friday.

Six persons, including the director of a shelter home and his wife, were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on Friday after an inmate alleged that she was raped and made to undergo an abortion by the staff.

The 24-year-old victim told the police through an interpreter that after shelter home authorities learnt that she was pregnant, they made her undergo an abortion and burnt the fetus to destroy evidence. The matter came to light when a team of women and child development department visited the shelter home.

A police official told The Indian Express that nine persons have been booked. He said security guard Sahib Singh, Dr Pushpa Mishra and Prabha Yadav were at large. The arrested include 60-year-old director Dr V K Sharma and his wife. The inspection of the shelter home came in the wake of government orders for periodical inspection of shelter homes in the state.

Last week, the director of a shelter home and orphanage near Bhopal was among those arrested for alleged rape and molestation of many inmates over last few years. A month ago another director of a shelter home in Bhopal had been arrested after few inmates accused him of rape and molestation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd