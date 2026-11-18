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- cctv
- Consent
- Madhya Pradesh
An inquiry has been ordered into a viral video in which a senior police officer in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district is seen asking the staff of a hotel to plant marijuana on a young man after he and his female companion visited the hotel.
Following the incident, which has raised questions about police conduct and the privacy of adult couples, a police station’s in-charge has been attached to police lines, a standard procedure for officers facing an inquiry.
The purported CCTV footage, reportedly recorded at a hotel on November 13, shows Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Mishra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chanchalesh Markam and Kotwali police station in-charge Satish Tiwari confronting the couple. Mishra and the other police officers have not commented on the allegations.
During the exchange, the couple is heard telling the officers they are from the same caste, want to marry each other, and that they visited the hotel willingly. The officers, however, insist that they contact their families.
When the couple refuses, Mishra is allegedly heard asking hotel employees to arrange marijuana and put it in the man’s bag. “Chalo inke pass ganja (marijuana) rakh do, plant some on the boy. Now your life will be good; nobody will give you a job,” he is heard saying. The video also shows the officer reprimanding the couple for going out together without informing their parents.
The woman is seen refusing to unlock her mobile phone as the police officers repeatedly ask her to call her family. The Indian Express cannot verify the authenticity of the viral clip. It is not clear how the police reached the hotel and confronted the couple, and the authority under which the police officers sought to compel two adults to contact their parents despite their stated consent to being together.
The matter came to Seoni Superintendent of Police Krishna Lalchandani’s notice on November 18 (Wednesday). He ordered that Tiwari, the Kotwali police station in-charge, be attached to the police lines and ordered an inquiry. “The video has come to our cognisance today. As an immediate action, the Kotwali police station in-charge has been attached to the (police) lines and a probe has been initiated. We will examine the details of the DVR (digital video recorder) and video soon,” said a senior police officer.
Police officers said they would examine the footage to establish its authenticity and determine the circumstances surrounding the conversation.