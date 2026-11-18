An inquiry has been ordered into a viral video in which a senior police officer in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district is seen asking the staff of a hotel to plant marijuana on a young man after he and his female companion visited the hotel.

Following the incident, which has raised questions about police conduct and the privacy of adult couples, a police station’s in-charge has been attached to police lines, a standard procedure for officers facing an inquiry.

The purported CCTV footage, reportedly recorded at a hotel on November 13, shows Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Mishra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chanchalesh Markam and Kotwali police station in-charge Satish Tiwari confronting the couple. Mishra and the other police officers have not commented on the allegations.