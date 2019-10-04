Madhya Pradesh seeks Rs 7,154 crore aid for flood, rain relief

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday sought assistance of Rs 7,154.28 crore from the Centre to compensate people for losses due to excessive rainfall and floods in the state.

The demand includes Central assistance of Rs 6,621.28 crore under the NDRF head and the second installment of Rs 553 crore of this fiscal under the SDRF. The MP government said 674 people lost their lives due to flood and lightning and 18 suffered physical disabilities.

According to the proposal, 39 of the state’s 52 districts had suffered heavy losses. The rain, from June to September, affected crops worth Rs 16,270 crore cultivated on 60.47 lakh hectare land. Thousands of houses were partially or fully damaged.