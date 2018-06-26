Madhya Pradesh: Ruckus in Assembly over Mandsaur deaths

Congress MLAs protest at the Assembly on Monday. PTI Congress MLAs protest at the Assembly on Monday. PTI

The Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with the opposition Congress demanding that the report of the judicial commission that probed the death of farmers in police firing near Mandsaur last year be tabled in the current session.

Some Congress MLAs displayed placards in the Assembly, demanding action against the police officers behind the firing and withdrawal of cases filed against farmers. The report of the Justice J K Jain Commission, which was submitted to the state government recently, has given a clean chit to police and CRPF personnel and maintained that the firing was “necessary and justified”.

The Congress also announced a boycott of the group photo session slated for Tuesday. The Vidhan

Sabha secretariat later postponed the photo session. Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said that despite requests, Speaker Sitasaran Sharma and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had turned down his demand to extend the five-day session by a few days.

Singh, who had moved a no-confidence motion against the government, alleged that from the first day, he got an impression that the motion would not be taken up during the current session. In a letter to the Speaker, Singh claimed he also got an impression that the session would not continue till June 29 —the last day.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App