Madhya Pradesh reports least coronavirus positive cases in three days

While the death toll increased to 137 from 130 as many as 484 patients have recovered. (Express photo/Representational) While the death toll increased to 137 from 130 as many as 484 patients have recovered. (Express photo/Representational)

With the number of new positive cases dropping to less than 100 for the first time in three days, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday said the good signs have prompted it to focus on stepping up economic activities in green zones.

Of the 451 test results received on Thursday, only 10 have tested positive in Indore, the worst affected city in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has called a meeting on Friday to prepare a roadmap for the post May 3 scenario and submit it to the centre, said only 2.4 per cent samples in the state have tested positive.

In Indore, the percentage of positive cases in the latest batch of samples is 2.4 per cent. The corresponding figures for Bhopal and Jabalpur are 2.2 per cent and 4.4 per cent. Ujjain, which has the worst fatality rate in the country with 24 deaths, however, 11 of the 94 samples tested positive, a rate of 11.70 per cent.

The state reported 85 new cases considerably less than the 173 and 222 cases reported on April 29 and 28 respectively. While the death toll increased to 137 from 130 as many as 484 patients have recovered. Health Minister Narottam Mishra said no patient in Bhopal is on ventilator and only 6 on ventilators in Indore. The number of active cases in the state is 2006. He said the state has sufficient numbers of ICU beds and ventilators, he said.

Additional chief secretary Mohammed Suleman said only Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain districts are in red zone and half the districts are in green zone. Efforts are on to bring the orange zone districts to green zone.

Amulya Nidhi of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, however, alleged that there are discrepancies in the figures provided by the state government in its daily bulletins. The status of 9271 test reports is not clear he said. Thursday’s bulletin says the state has so far received 41,712 test reports out of which 2625 are positive and 29816 are negative. There is no transparency because the bulletin does not give details of pending samples and test reports

