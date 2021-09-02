Madhya Pradesh reopens class 6 onwards

After a gap of over 18 months, regular schools for classes 6-12 reopened in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday with a 50 percent cap on attendence.

Many schools across the state saw around 30 per cent students turning up. The figure was even low in schools in rural area. According to Rajeev Yadav, a middle school teacher in Sanchi block, of the total strength of 45 students, around eight had turned up on Wednesday. “Those eight students turned up after making calls to their families as many were unaware of the schools opening up. We will be approaching houses of these students to encourage them to return to school,” he said.

Whereas, according to Viny Raj Modi, vice president at Association of Unaided Private Schools, around 30-40 percent students turned up. “Most parents had given their consent and those who are reluctant will be encouraged to come to school and check the necessary precautions being taken and then take a call. The students who turned up were very excited to be back in school.”