Madhya Pradesh: Two dead, four missing after dyke breach at Reliance plant in Singrauli

At least two bodies were recovered early on Saturday, a day after a fly ash dyke at a Reliance power plant in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh gave way. The breach at the coal-based plant had caused ash slurry to flow a long distance. The search for at least four others is underway, including a worker at the unit.

The deceased were identified as eight-year-old Abhishek and 35-year-old Dinesh Kumar.

Singrauli Superintendent of Police T K Vidyarthi told The Indian Express that a family was caught up as the sludge travelled fast after the breach. The bodies were recovered far from the plant.

This is the third breach of dykes in power plants in Singrauli, about 700 kilometres from Bhopal, in the last one year.

NDRF personnel from Uttar Pradesh were involved in the rescue operation.

