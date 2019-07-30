Madhya Pradesh reclaims ‘tiger state’ tag from Karnataka

With the release of the “Status of Tiger, Co-predators and Prey in India’’ report, Madhya Pradesh on Monday reclaimed the ‘Tiger State’ tag from Karnataka.

Advertising

Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that if the tigers and forests in the country are safe today, the credit goes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who ensured that the Lok Sabha cleared the Forests Act, 1980, despite opposition. He said she was dubbed anti-development, but the same legislation not only conserved bio-diversity, but also increased it.

Explained | Counting India’s tigers

“It would be an injustice to MP to say it is number one in the country because it’s number one in the world,’’ he said. Nath said that as Union Minister of State (Independent charge) of Environment and Forests, he extended help to protect tigers and forests in MP and this led to the development of Pench, Sanjay Gandhi and Bandhavgarh national parks.

Read | International Tiger Day 2019: Relocation of tigers a ‘mindless distraction’, say experts

Advertising

Expressing satisfaction over the Tiger State label, he said tiger was an identity of the state and it has been proved that MP was the safest place for tiger, forests and other wildlife. Besides congratulating officials and employees of tiger reserves and national parks, he thanked institutions, individuals and experts involved in tiger conservation for alerting the government from time to time.

MP lost the Tiger State tag to Karnataka in 2010. On Monday, it narrowly surged ahead of Karnataka to reclaim the leading position.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it was a matter of pride that MP again got the “Tiger State of India’’ status. He said special initiatives had been undertaken to protect tigers when the BJP was in power in the state from 2003 to 2018.