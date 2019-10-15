Madhya Pradesh: Rebel MLA turns up at BJP headquarters, says never left the party 

Less than three months after he voted with the ruling Congress, BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi on Tuesday returned to the party headquarters, insisting that he had never left the party.

The Maihar MLA was one of the two BJP legislators who had voted with the Congress on Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill in the state Assembly on July 24, leaving his party red-faced. The other MLA was Beohari legislator Sharad Kol.

The BJP had not issued any whip but had boycotted the assembly proceedings. However, Tripathi and Kol participated and went with the ruling party in support of the Bill. Tripathi had then accused the BJP of trying to sabotage his career and doing little development in his constituency. The party, however, did not expel duo.

On Tuesday, he entered the party headquarters with former minister Narottam Mishra to claim that he was always with the BJP. Last month, he had also praised Home Minister Amit Shah for the abrogation of Article 370.

Tripathi has changed his political loyalties on several occasions before. He has won the Maihar seat on Samajwadi Party and Congress symbols in the past.

Reacting to Tripathi’s latest move, the Congress said its government was safe because it enjoys support from four Independents, one SP and two BSP legislators.