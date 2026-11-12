Madhya Pradesh: Man dies as rasgulla explodes in mouth. Neighbour held for hiding bomb inside

Earlier this week, Rajendra Barautiya, a 35-year-old man, was sitting around a bonfire with his family in the courtyard of his house in Madhya Pradesh‘s Dindori district when a fellow villager came over and handed him a rasgulla.

Moments later, the sweet exploded inside Rajendra’s mouth, causing grievous injuries. He died at a hospital hours later.

Police said the accused had allegedly concealed a crude explosive device, used to kill wild boars, inside the rasgulla. Police have arrested the main accused, a fellow villager, who allegedly handed him the explosive disguised as a sweet.

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The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday in Padariya Chhanta village, under the jurisdiction of Dindori Kotwali police station.