Madhya Pradesh: Man dies as rasgulla explodes in mouth. Neighbour held for hiding bomb inside

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the... Read More
- Tags:
- Madhya Pradesh
Earlier this week, Rajendra Barautiya, a 35-year-old man, was sitting around a bonfire with his family in the courtyard of his house in Madhya Pradesh‘s Dindori district when a fellow villager came over and handed him a rasgulla.
Moments later, the sweet exploded inside Rajendra’s mouth, causing grievous injuries. He died at a hospital hours later.
Police said the accused had allegedly concealed a crude explosive device, used to kill wild boars, inside the rasgulla. Police have arrested the main accused, a fellow villager, who allegedly handed him the explosive disguised as a sweet.
The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday in Padariya Chhanta village, under the jurisdiction of Dindori Kotwali police station.
Police said Rajendra was sitting with his family after dinner when the accused, identified as Ramabhagat Barautiya, arrived and joined him.
According to Dindori Kotwali Inspector Durga Prasad Nagpure, the two men were sitting together and talking when the accused allegedly handed Rajendra the explosive, telling him it was a rasgulla.
“Rajendra and his family were sitting in the courtyard, warming themselves around a fire. At that time, Ramabhagat, who lives in the same neighbourhood, came to his house. Both of them sat together near the fire. During their conversation, Ramabhagat handed Rajendra something to eat, telling him it was a rasgulla. As soon as Rajendra bit into it, it exploded in his mouth. It was a pig-killer bomb,” Nagpure said.
The explosion left Rajendra with severe injuries to his mouth and jaw. His family members immediately rushed him to the Dindori district hospital in an auto-rickshaw. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
The police registered a case against the accused under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.
Police are also investigating how the accused obtained the crude explosive device and the circumstances in which it came into his possession.
Pig-killer bombs, also referred to as pig bombs, are crude explosive devices reportedly used by some people to kill wild boars. Such devices can cause severe injuries or death when they detonate on contact or are triggered by pressure.
The police investigation is now expected to focus on the accused’s alleged motive, the source of the explosive, and whether anyone else was involved in procuring or supplying it.