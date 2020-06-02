MP: Day after being declared containment free, Raj Bhavan reports one more Covid-19 case

Amid speculation that the expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet was imminent, the administration declared Raj Bhavan containment free on Monday. (File Photo) Amid speculation that the expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet was imminent, the administration declared Raj Bhavan containment free on Monday. (File Photo)

A day after Raj Bhavan in Bhopal was declared ‘containment free’, one more case of the coronavirus infection was reported on Tuesday.

Sources in the Raj Bhavan confirmed to The Indian Express that a labour has tested positive, taking the number of infected persons to 11 on the sprawling campus.

Last week, ten persons, including a peon, a cleaner and their family members living in nearby houses, had tested positive. The Raj Bhavan administration had restricted movements on the campus after parts of it were declared containment zone. The Governor’s house and office, located some distance from the employees’ quarters, were declared an inner zone.

Amid speculation that the expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet was imminent, the administration declared Raj Bhavan containment free on Monday. Normally, the administration takes 21 days to declare an area containment free.

The Raj Bhavan administration insisted the decision to declare the area containment free was taken after the ten patients had already been hospitalised and their first and second contacts sent to a quarantine facility away from the Raj Bhavan.

The labour was among 50 odd samples whose test results were received on Tuesday. Till Monday, 385 persons living on the campus had tested negative after which the administration removed barricades from the containment zone.

