Bid to cross flooded road ends in nine deaths as van slips into drain in Madhya Pradesh

All the victims belonged to the same family. The accident occurred during heavy rainfall that had caused a drain to overflow, sending water across the road, in Rajgarh district

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readAug 10, 2026 10:40 PM IST
monsoonHeavy rainfall had caused the Jhiri drain to overflow, sending water across the road and making the crossing hazardous. (PTI)
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Nine people, including a girl, were killed after a van carrying 11 members of a family was swept into a swollen drain while attempting to cross a flooded road in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Monday morning. Two passengers managed to escape as the vehicle was pulled into the fast-moving water.

The family was travelling from Dewas to Kadnavad village in Sarangpur when the accident occurred around 9 am near the Padana bypass. Heavy rainfall had caused the Jhiri drain to overflow, sending water across the road and making the crossing hazardous. Police said the vehicle was swept into the drain within moments of entering the flooded stretch.

‘Driver was warned by locals’

Police said the driver had been warned not to proceed but he did not pay heed. “As the vehicle reached the Padana bypass, water from the swollen Jhiri drain spilled over the road. Despite repeated warnings from locals, the driver attempted to cross the stretch. The strong current swept the van into the drain,” said a police officer.

Villagers entered the flooded area with the help of ropes in an attempt to rescue the passengers. The van was eventually pulled out using ropes and cranes.

Eyewitness Mahendra Parmar said the water had risen to such a level that it was hard to tell the road from the drain. “We urged him (the van driver) to wait until the water receded, but he ignored the warnings,” he said.

The accident occurred near a bridge-construction site.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rohit Bamhore said work was under way on a 30-foot bridge over the Jhiri drain and diversion boards had been installed. “Incessant rainfall had led to the swallowing of drains. Construction work has been going on for a 30-foot bridge over the Jhiri drain, and diversion boards were installed. Heavy rains submerged the road, but despite warnings, the driver drove ahead, leading to the tragedy,” he said.

The tragedy came as several parts of the Sarangpur area saw overflowing drains, waterlogging and rapidly rising water levels following heavy rain. In several places, rescue teams and local residents were involved in responding to the rain-related emergencies.

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Police said a case had been registered at Sarangpur police station. The circumstances leading to the accident, including the warnings given to the driver and the condition of the diversion at the site, are being examined.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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