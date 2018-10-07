Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi bats for rights, Amit Shah for security

Congress president Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Gwari Ghat in Jabalpur on Saturday. PTI Congress president Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Gwari Ghat in Jabalpur on Saturday. PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Dalits, tribals, minorities and poor in the country were under attack and their rights being snatched away under BJP rule.“Kisan, garib, mazdoor, Dalits, minorities par aakraman ho raha hai… Aapke adhikar chheena ja raha hain (Farmers, poor, labourers, Dalits, minorities are being attacked… Your rights are being snatched away),’’ he said at an event organised by Adivasi Ekta Parishad in Morena.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of working for a handful of industrialists and the rich, Rahul said he and his party will take up cudgels for the oppressed sections of society and restore their rights. “Whatever it takes, we will take up the fight for your rights and never back out.”

Rahul participated in Narmada Pujan along with Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee head Jyotiraditya Scindia on the banks of the river at Gwari Ghat. A few posters hailed him as ‘Narmada Bhakt’, like his previous visits to Bhopal and Chitrakoot, where he was hailed as ‘Shiv Bhakt’ and ‘Ram Bhakt’, respectively. He also took part in a road show in Jabalpur.

Accusing the Prime Minister of making false promises such as the transfer of Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of every citizen in 2014 election campaign, Rahul said he never made a false promise since he joined politics in 2004.

He cited the loan waiver for farmers in Karnataka, a promise made by his party prior to the Assembly polls in the southern state, to make his point. “You will have to waive farmer loans,” Rahul said he told Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, adding that he is aware that waivers are not a solution to farmers’ woes but it was justified as they need help.

Insisting that the Congress knows what it takes to effect change, he cited the Green Revolution, White Revolution, telecom revolution as initiatives that took the nation forward. He also accused the NDA government of scuttling schemes and laws like MGNREGA, tribal Bill and Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act. Referring to the UPA rule, he claimed that land was acquired by taking permission from panchayats, unlike now when bureaucrats make the decision.

